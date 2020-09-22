1/2
Todd Mullins
Todd Mullins

Sheboygan - Todd James Mullins, age 51, passed away, surrounded by family, on September 14, 2020, after his battle with Interstitial Lung Disease (IDL). Todd was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, September 20, 1968, to James R. Mullins and Joyce A. Perry (McDaniels).

On November 4, 1995, he married Dollie M. Mullins (Dohrwardt), in Sheboygan, Wisconsin and inherited two children, Michelle L. Rozmarynoski (D'Imperio) and Matthew M. D'Imperio.

Todd was preceded in death by his wife, Dollie M. Mullins (Dohrwardt), his father, James R. Mullins; his mother, Joyce A. Perry (McDaniels); and his brother, Brian S. Mullins.

Surviving are his children: Michelle L. Rozmarynoski (D'Imperio) of Denmark, Wisconsin; Matthew M. D'Imperio of Anderson, South Carolina; three sisters: Chris McDaniels of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; Terry McDaniels of West Bend, Wisconsin; and Dawn Hynek, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one brother: Troy L. Mullins of Albian, Illinois; five grandchildren: Mason J. Rozmarynoski, Taylor M. D'Imperio, Dylan T. Rozmarynoski, Addison N. D'Imperio and Allie G. Rozmarynoski; and one Great Pyrenees, Bandit.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his wife and family. He was a 14-year Polar Bear veteran. Todd worked many years as a chef in 4-star restaurants both in Illinois and Wisconsin and most recently worked at Nemac for nine years.

A Celebration of Life for Todd will be held on October 10th from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the VFW Post 9156, 552 South Evans Street, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
