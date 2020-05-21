|
|
Todd Patz
Todd Ross Patz, 52, of Aztec, New Mexico, passed away at San Juan Regional Medical Center, Farmington, NM. on May 6, 2020. Todd is the son of Murray and Penny Patz of Sheboygan, WI. In 1986, Todd graduated from South High School in Sheboygan, WI. He was known locally for his BMX racing and Bicycle Stunt shows.
With an interest in earth sciences he attended UWM. On a geological field trip to the Southwest, the area captured his heart. In 1997, he received his degree from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
Todd took a teaching position in Rock Point, Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation. While there, he created an ecological science curriculum. Todd had a deep appreciation for the Navajo culture and philosophy.
Todd had a brilliant, photographic mind, he retained everything he read. Although extremely gifted he suffered most of his adult life with a mental illness. His skill at cooking, lead him to work at the Navajo Lake Marina, Patio Café. He enjoyed listening to good music at festivals, while popping kettle corn. Being mechanical, he installed and maintained exercise equipment in schools, firehouses, prisons, health clubs and physical rehabilitation facilities. Construction experience enabled him to work on beautiful homes in the mountains. He repaired his own vehicles and could do any household project. Todd taught himself to read music and play the guitar.
Todd's six-toed cat, Myrsa, his constant companion, loved to ride in his truck, go camping and rock climbing. Anything he did, she was ready to go with him. Todd was a kind and caring person, always willing to help a friend. He has special friends who consider him to be part of their families.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers; Tabb (Andrea) Patz, nephew Milo and niece Esme, New Berlin, WI; brother Tyler Patz, (fiancé, Gina Behrensprung), Sheboygan, WI; aunts; Patty (Grant) Heslip, Escanaba, MI; Jenny (Rob) Beaudry, Marquette, MI; long-time friend and housemate, Elisa Bird, Aztec, NM, the Navajo, Yazzie family, Rock Point, AZ.
A family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020