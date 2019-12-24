|
Travis J. Katt
Sheboygan - Travis J. Katt, 39, of Sheboygan, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at home after a long battle with alcoholism. Travis was born December 7, 1980, in Sheboygan, to Mark Katt and Mary (Elias) Charles. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1999. Travis worked in real estate before being employed in the service industry.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Terry Charles; his sister, Kimberly (Kirk) Tess; his nieces, Elizabeth and Emmalee; his nephews, Abraham and Isaac; his paternal grandfather, Robert Katt; his aunt, Linda "Lee" Katt and his uncle Michael Katt. He is further survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Darlene "Dolly" Katt and his maternal grandparents, LaVerne and Harold Elias.
In accordance with Travis' wishes, no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army and the Mental Health Association of Sheboygan.
"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come to me.'"
I will always love you forever. - Mom
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019