Washington Island - Travis Messer, age 32, died Tue, June 9, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 9, 1988, in Antigo, a son of LeRoy and Robin (Purmort) Messer of Washington Island.

Travis was employed as a job coach. Travis was a free spirit, who had a love for life that drew people to him. He enjoyed people, the outdoors, hunting and nature. His greatest love was being a father. He will be missed by many friends that were like family.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his children, Kaylee and Ayden; brothers, Cody Lee, Jake and Keith Messer all of Washington Island; maternal grandmother, Karen Purmort of Antigo; paternal grandfather, LeRoy (Lois) Messer of White Lake; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Purmort; maternal grandmother, Armella Messer; and aunt, Bonnie Weber.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
