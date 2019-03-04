Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church,
1702 Van Buren Street,
New Holstein,, WI
of rural Kiel - Tricia L. (Mathes) Halbach, age 48, of rural Kiel, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home with her loving family at her side following a 19 year battle with brain cancer.

Funeral Services will be held 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1702 Van Buren Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Azor Cigelske will officiate.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at Zion Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 5th from 2:00 PM until 6:30 PM.

Following the church service, the family would like to extend an invitation to visitors to join them for a luncheon in the church fellowship hall.

A memorial fund will be established in Tricia's name.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 4, 2019
