Ulrich Bartels
Sheboygan - Ulrich John Bartels, 61, of Sheboygan, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Ulrich was born on March 29, 1959, in Sheboygan, WI to Kurt and Gudrun (Welz) Bartels and graduated Sheboygan North High School.
Ulrich worked at the Kohler Company for 26 years in the brass division as a hand finisher until his retirement in July of 2020. On June 19, 2015, Ulrich married Shelly Binkowsky in Sheboygan.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, outdoors, bowling, golfing, going for drives and walks, and spending time with his family and friends. Ulrich was a loving and generous man who always made time for others.
Ulrich is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Michell "Shelly" Bartels of Sheboygan; two sons, Tyler (Taylor) Popp of Kiel, Derek (Cassie) Bartels of Sheboygan; brother, Ingolf Bartels of Sheboygan; sister, Kristina (Ollie) Olsen of Sheboygan; two grandchildren, Zoey, Olivia; parents-in-laws, Barbara (Tom McPherson) Binkowsky, Gunther (Betty) Binkowsky; and a brother-in-law, Rick (Karen) Binkowsky. He is further survived by many other beloved relatives and friends.
Ulrich was preceded in death by his parents, Kurt G. & Gudrun J. Bartels.
A funeral service to honor Ulrich's life will take place at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of mass at 11:00 am. The wearing of a face mask and physical distancing is required. Private inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Bartels family with arrangements.