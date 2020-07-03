Valentine "Val" Schultz Sr.
Sheboygan - Valentine Schultz was born on April 1, 1939 and passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 81. He attended Central High School and graduated with the class of 1958. On August 20, 1960 Val was united in marriage to Suzanne "Susie" Gross at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was employed by Wisconsin Public Services where he retired from after 36 years as a Field Coordinating Supervisor. Val was an alderman from 1990 until 2003 and a County Board Supervisor from 2006 until 2012. He spent much of his time volunteering at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Stephanie Weill Center, parochial schools, the Sheboygan County AARP Program and voting polls. Val was also the secretary/treasurer for 25 years for Branch 13 of Catholic Financial Life and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a jack of all trades and a man of many talents, there wasn't anything he couldn't do. Val enjoyed family time, especially with his grandchildren, and vacationing.
Val is survived by his wife, Susie; children, Valentine Jr. "Bud" (Mary) Schultz, Todd Schultz and Brenda (Dick) Biwan; grandchildren, Matthew (Miki), Caitlin, Tabatha (Jake) Weiss and Shane Cordes; great-grandchildren, Josh, Callyn, Jenavieve, Alexis, Calley, Lexie and Mya and brother, Richard (Linda). He is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends. Val is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Theresa, grandson, Travis "T.J." and brother, Ronald.
Public visitation will he held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Social distancing must be observed and the number of guests will be regulated. Facial masks are also recommended. A Mass will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan, at 10:00 a.m. Due to public health concerns, Mass at church will be limited to 110 people and will be regulated at the door. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Val's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care and compassion given to Val.
