Vaughn Walter Primozic
Vaughn Walter Primozic

Elkhart Lake - Vaughn Walter Primozic, 74, went home to heaven on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Columbia St. Mary's Mequon where he had been in intensive care for 19 days due to Covid-19.

Born, April 28, 1946 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Vaughn was a son of the late Walter and Elva Luedke Primozic.

Vaughn served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was very proud to have been of service to his country. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Elkhart Lake. For the last 20+ years, he was the Vice President of Finance at Advantage +.

Vaughn was an avid fan and especially loved following the St. Louis Cardinals and the Wisconsin Badgers. Vaughn loved vacationing in Door County and most recently going on cruises with friends to the Caribbean. Vaughn's most cherished times were at home spending time with his best friends, Carey and Matthew.

Vaughn is survived by his wife, Carey and his son, Matthew who was his world. He is also survived by brother in laws James Palecek (Linda) and Greg Palecek (Susan), nieces and nephews, other loving relatives especially Bonnie Hrgon, incredible neighbors, and many dear friends, especially lifelong friends Al and Jodi Holman.

A private memorial service with immediate family will be held due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Elkhart Lake in his name.

Carey and Matthew are so grateful to the multitude of family and friends who have reached out before and after Vaughn's passing. A special thank you to Dr. Renee and Dr. Steve Staehling for their medical compassion and loving support. Vaughn, you will be forever missed!




Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
