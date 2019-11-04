|
Velma Pakkebier
Sheboygan - Velma May Pakkebier, 77, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Sheboygan Health Services.
Velma was born on May 29, 1942, in Sheboygan, to Gordon and Harriet (Rauwerdink) Dulmes. She was a 1960 graduate of Oostburg High School.
On April 26, 1963, Velma was united in marriage to Allen G. Pakkebier at Gibbsville Reformed Church. He preceded her in death on January 3, 1989.
Velma was employed at the Mead Public Library as a library assistant for 32 years until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of Hope Church and former Vacation Bible School teacher. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. Above all, Velma found great joy and enjoyment in spending time with her beloved family.
Velma is survived by her two daughters, Wanda (Brian) Zurmond of Oostburg, Wendy (Thom) Yurk of Sheboygan; son, Wayne (Sherri) Pakkebier of Appleton; five grandchildren, Justin (Dana Hansen) Yurk, Chad (fiancé, Kami Prinsen) Yurk, Carrie (Matthew) Darrow, Brandon (Katie) Pakkebier, Sarah (Matt) Kowalis; great-grandchild, Aubrey Yurk; sister, Verna Dulmes; sister-in-law, Beverly Dulmes; and a brother-in-law, Jay Pakkebier. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Pakkebier; parents, Gordon & Harriet Dulmes; grandson, Kyle Pakkebier; brother, Vonley Dulmes; and a sister-in-law, Mary Pakkebier.
A funeral service to celebrate Velma's life will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:30 am at Hope Church in Sheboygan with Rev. Bill TeWinkle officiating. Relatives and friends can greet the family at church on Friday from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:30 am. Private burial will take place at Hingham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Church, the Sheboygan Theater Company, or the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthews & the staff of Matthews Oncology for their care and compassion over the last six months.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Pakkebier family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019