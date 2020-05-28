|
Vera A. Thuemmler
Plymouth - Vera A. Thuemmler, age 93, of Plymouth, WI (formerly of Shawano, WI), passed away on Sunday (May 24, 2020) at Cedar Community in Elkhart Lake surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 18, 1926 in St. Cloud, Wisconsin a daughter of the late Alvin and Pauline Gruel Kramer.
Vera attended St. Cloud grade schools and Plymouth High School.
She worked at the A & P Store in Plymouth and Sargento.
On April 24, 1948 she married Eugene B. Thuemmler at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. The couple has resided in Plymouth after their marriage and since their retirement, resided in Shawano during the summer and Sebring, FL in the winter. Her husband preceded her in death on October 26, 2006.
Vera worked at Sargento Cheese in Plymouth for 25 years, retiring in 1989.
She enjoyed golf very much and belonged to Leagues in Florida, Plymouth, and Shawano.
Vera is a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Survivors include: One daughter: Sandra (Jack) Burkart of Plymouth; three grandchildren: Stacey Burkart (Brad Nellis) of Verona, John James Burkart III (Erin Burkart) of Plymouth, Lindsay Ellwein (Jim Ellwein) of Fox Point; six great-grandchildren: Hadley, Aiden and Beau Nellis, Amara and Emma Burkart and Nora Ellwein; one brother: Harvey (Jane) Kramer of Racine; and two sisters: Gladys Allwardt of Port Washington and Ione Rediske of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Don Allwardt and Ray Rediske.
Private family services will be held at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Father Dennis Van Beek will officiate. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Vera's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020