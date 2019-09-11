|
|
Vera G. Anderson
Rural Kiel - Vera G. Anderson, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center surrounded by her family.
She was born November 4, 1923 on the family farm in Rock Rapids, IA, daughter of the late John and Gertrude (McKinlay) Burright. Vera attended a one room grade school house near Rock Rapids, IA. Then she graduated in 1940 with honors from Rock Rapids, IA. She waited patiently for her 18th birthday so she could become a teacher in a rural school.
On September 3, 1950 she married the love of her life, Donald Anderson in Rock Rapids, Iowa. After their marriage, Vera took time off from teaching and started her new full time job as a mother. Once the children were in school, she went back to college for her Bachelor's in Teaching from Drake University and began teaching again. She never missed a family member's birthday, always sending a personalized birthday gift to everyone in her family. Don and Vera enjoyed ballroom dancing, and spending time together in their travels. The couple also spent time traveling with their children, taking many camping trips together. They flew in Don's airplane to view and visit different places in the U.S. They recently celebrated 69 wonderful years together. Vera was a member of St. Peter's UCC, Kiel, and part of their handbell choir, choir and Women's Guild. She enjoyed babysitting her neighbor boy, and being his surrogate grandma. Vera was a master of sewing and gardening.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald; her children: Dale Anderson, Glen (Victoria) Anderson, Blake (Debora) Anderson, Ellen (Jeffrey) Wolfeld, and Barbara (Ted) Eakins; her grandchildren: Orion, Megan, Adam, Christopher, Melissa, Leesa, Richard, and April Anderson, Heath, Brandon, and Lindsey Wolfeld, Brian Cochrane, and Michelle Perry; and her 9 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Jack (Nancy) Burright; her sister, Janice Billings; her brother-in-law, Earl Anderson; her sister-in-law, Joyce Burright; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vera is preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Eric Cochrane; her brothers: Kenneth (Lola) Burright, Blaine (Laura) Burright, Leon Burright, and Howard (Loretta) Burright; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Anderson.
Per Vera's wishes, she has been cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Peter's UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday from 1:00 pm until time of service at 3:00 pm.
A memorial fund has been established for St. Peter's UCC Outreach.
The family would like to thank Rocky Knoll for the wonderful care given to Vera for nearly two years. There are angels that work there.
The world changed a lot during her lifetime. She changed the world for everyone she touched.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 11, 2019