Vera L. Woepse
Sheboygan Falls - Vera L. Woepse, formerly of Howards Grove, passed away Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home, her home of the last 6 years. She was 92 years old.
Vera was born March 19, 1928 in the Town of Herman, daughter of Gordon and Viola (nee Sixel) Horneck. She graduated from Howards Grove High School.
On July 20, 1946, she was united in marriage with Edward G. Woepse at St. Mark's UCC in the town of Mosel. He preceded her in death in 2007. Together, the couple farmed in the Town of Mosel from 1947-1966. Later, Vera went on to work as a secretary at Northview Elementary School in the Howards Grove School District.
Vera was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ in Cleveland, where she sang in the choir. She was an active bowler and golfer for many years. She loved gardening, canning and was an excellent cook and baker. She and Edward enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months in Arizona. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Vera is survived her sons: Allan (Barbara) of Howards Grove and Mark (Judy) of Wayne, PA and four grandchildren: Sara (Rob) Kinderman of Andover, MN, Craig (Julia Novita) Woepse of Chicago, IL and Anne and Spencer Woepse of Wayne, PA. She is further survived by two great-grandchildren: Callan and Kenzie; sister-in-law Gloria Woepse of CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edward, infant son Dennis, a still born son and siblings Earl (Bertha) Horneck and Edna (Carl) Richter.
Private family funeral services will be held. Vera will be entombed beside Edward at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pine Haven Covenant Home or St. Mark's UCC.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Pine Haven Covenant home and Compassus Hospice Care for their loving and compassionate care.
