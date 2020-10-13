Verda N. Otten
Sheboygan - Verda N. (Kopetsky) Otten, age 93, of Sheboygan passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was born in Menominee, MI to the late Joseph and Mary (Schmitt) Kopetsky on November 16, 1926. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes in 1943 and from College of St. Catherine National College of Education in 1947. Verda had a passion for teaching and did so for over 20 years within the Sheboygan School District. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church. On July 15, 1947, Verda married Henry Otten in Marinette, WI. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2003.
Verda was a member and volunteered her time within the Catholic Charity, Legion Auxiliary #83, Friendship Quilters, Sheboygan County Quilters, Friends of the Circus, and St. Ann's Society. She had a talent for quilting and made hundreds of quilts over the years. Not only did Verda touch so many lives, but her quilts wrapped so many others in her love. Her last quilting project was making quilts for her great-granddaughter Victoria's first doll cradle. Verda also enjoyed traveling and cruising with her children and grandchildren, going on road trips, crocheting, and hand sewing. She had a real zeal for life and will be terribly missed by all who loved her.
Verda is survived by her children, Judith Berger O'Brien of Fond du Lac, Susan (Francesco) Milana of Amelia Island, FL, Mark Otten of Vero Beach, FL, Karen (Steven) Schievelbein of Vero Beach, FL, and Thomas (Kathleen Flugel Colle) Otten of Rochester, MN; 7 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and a special friend and cousin Elizabeth Schmitt. Verda is further survived by other family and many friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Verda was preceded in death by a daughter Nancy Otten; a son Richard Otten; a grandson Douglas Arends and a sister Sr. Dorothy Kopetsky.
The family had truly hoped to observe Verda's wishes, and celebrate her life with a mass, having everyone bring the quilts and afghans she had made for them, and create a quilt show for God!
However, due to the increase of Covid-19 in the area, funeral and interment will be private. An on-line "Virtual Celebration of Life" will take place in the near future.
In her memory, we invite you to post pictures of yourselves and your families with your quilts on Verda's Facebook page or here in the condolences. Stay Home/ Stay Safe, God Bless You.
The family asks that any memorials made in Verda's name go to The Poor Clare Nuns of Evansville, Indiana (6825 Nurrenbern Rd. Evansville, IN 47712) or to a charity of your choice
.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Ms. Pat Ford Smith and the entire Schmitt family.
