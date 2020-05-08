|
Verla Belle E. Leonhard-Piela
Fond du Lac - Verla Belle E. Leonhard-Piela, age 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 6, 2020.
She was born July 31, 1936 to Fred & Stella (Huhn) Rust in the Town of Meeme in Manitowoc County Wisconsin.
Verla loved to go for walks & enjoyed spending time outside tending flowers. Her most favorite thing was spending time with her great-grandchildren. Reading her Bible & journaling her thoughts was also a favorite pastime. We appreciated her generosity as she looked for unique ways to bless those around her.
She was united in marriage to Charles A. Leonhard on October 11, 1954 in Cleveland, Wisconsin at St. John & St. Peter Lutheran Church. She worked as a checker at Pick and Save in Sheboygan, WI for 27 years. After Verla & Charlie retired they moved to Durant Florida where they worked together in MAPS (Missions America Placement Services) through the Assembly of God Church, traveling to different states helping build churches and working on church campgrounds. Charlie passed away on October 31, 2007.
On September 13, 2008 Verla was united in marriage to Elmer J. Piela at Spencer Lake in Waupaca, WI. Verla & her husband Elmer traveled in a motor-home and continued working for MAPS. They spent most of their time between Wisconsin & Florida. Elmer died on October 2, 2017 at the vets home in King.
Surviving Verla are two daughters & a son; Heidi Hill, Jackson, WI; Jacqueline (Donald Buege) Fond du Lac, WI; James (Barbara) Leonhard, Sandford, Florida; three step-daughters, Sherry Dillon; Suzanne (Michael); Torres & Cindy Horton & a step-son Terry Peila. She is survived by five grandchildren, Joshua (Tanya) Buege; Brandon (Larisa) Hill; Rebecca (Andrew) Bruce; Dion (John) Leonhard & Elizabeth Leonhard (fiancé Brandon Kaline) and four great grandchildren, Cora & Caleb Hill, Penelope & Oliver Bruce; and three brothers, Burdelle Rust, Pembine, WI, Dallas Rust, Jacksonville, FL, & Daryl (Lorna) Rust, California. Many other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first and second husbands, two sisters, two brothers and infant brother & a sister-in-law.
Special thank you to the staff at Woodland's Senior Park and to the hospice care nurses who took such great care of Verla.
Due to state restrictions at this time we are having a graveside service with immediate family and hope to plan a memorial gathering at a later date.
