Verlyn "Mouse" Mueller Jr.
Oostburg - Mouse (Verlyn) Mueller Jr. passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack at home October 25th, 2019.
He was born on August 30, 1953 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of the late Verlyn Sr. "Socky" and Audrey (Horn) Mueller. He graduated with the class of 1971 from Ozaukee High School.
He was a multiple Grand National Go-Kart Champion in his teens, participated in WISSOTA dirt track racing, an avid NASCAR racing fan and loved to hunt.
On May 3rd, 1980 he married Patricia Peters.
He worked in Manufacturing and Food Management including Sprague Electric, FMC Bolens, McCain Foods, Simplicity and Kohler Sauk Tech. He owned and operated the Viking Motel in Cameron, WI for many years. He also served on the Cameron Village Board.
He is survived by his Mom, Audrey (Niagara, WI), his wife Pat, and his pride and joy, daughter, Brandi. He is further survived by three sisters, Brother-in-laws Ron (Rosanne) Peters, Lakefield, MN, Merlin (Janet) Peters, Haleiwa, HI, Russ (Rita) Peters, Adell, WI, Steve (late Sue) Peters, Sheboygan, WI and Sister-in-laws, Jan (Duane) DeSmidt, Plymouth, WI, Betty (late Milan) Peters, Aunts, one Uncle, nieces, nephews, many extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his Dad Verlyn "Socky" Mueller Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Elaine Peters, Sister-in-law Joyce (late Rich) Angelo, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Per Mouse's wishes cremation has taken place and a formal funeral will not be held. A celebration of life will be held November 17th at The Random Lake Rod and Gun Club, W3315 Jay Road, Belgium, WI 53004 from 2-5PM. His wish was to raise a glass in remembrance of the good times.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Oostburg Ambulance, Orange Cross, The Sheboygan County Sheriff's department and Aurora Medical Center Grafton for their diligent effort to bring him back to us.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019