Vernetta S. Kohlmann
Sheboygan - Vernetta S. Kohlmann, 90, of Plymouth, formerly of Sheboygan, died December 1, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Vernetta was born March 1, 1929 in Sheboygan to the late William and Selina Mohr Krepsky. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1948. On November 7, 1953 she married the love of her life Raymond Kohlmann. Together they raised seven children. They were married for 63 years before Raymond preceded her in death on October 19, 2017.
Vernetta was a homemaker who previously worked at Wigwam Mills and St. Nicholas Hospital before her marriage. When her children were grown, she went to work as the first custodian at the new St. Nicholas Apartments. She was a member of Holy Name.
Besides being a devoted wife and loving mother, she dedicated her life to helping others and being a friend to all, especially her neighbors on 11th Street, up north in Florence at the cottage and at her current home, Briarwood Cottages in Plymouth.
Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was most important and deeply cherished. Mom loved crafts. Over the years she hand braided beautiful rugs, did embroidery and dabbled in painting. She enjoyed a good game of 10,000 dice, dominos, reading, word searches and puzzles. Lawrence Welk could always be found on her TV or radio. A trip to the casino was always a favorite outing.
She is survived by her children, Rae Netta Nickel, Lindel (Harry) Lambrecht, Jeff (Tammy) Kohlmann, Diana (Larry) Mahloch, Kevin Kohlmann, Mike (Natalie) Kohlmann and Sarah (Chris) Hackl; her grandchildren, Melissa (Lance) Hahn, Matt (Jenn) Lambrecht, Ben (Emily) Nickel, Tyler (Kate) Nickel, Holly (Eric) Stangel, Emily (Fiancé Adam Bowman) Kohlmann, Shelby (Joshua) Reichert, Elsey Kohlmann, Adrian and Jake Hackl, Heather (Shawn) Boyles, Colleen and Shannan Mahloch; her great grandchildren, Brenna, Eleyna, Beckett, Lincoln, Calla, Zachary, Leo, Madison, Camden, Aria, Addison, Monica, Dominic, Ishanti, Izariah and Natasha; her sisters, Irene, Bernice, Dorothy and Junie; her sister-in-law, Ginny; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents and her husband, Ray, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Vernetta will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Fr. Matthew Widder will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the 4th floor nursing and hospice staff at St. Nicholas Hospital for the compassionate care given to our mother.
A memorial fund has been established in her name.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Vernetta's arrangements.
"Thanks for being the best mom ever."
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019