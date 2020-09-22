1/1
Vernetta V. Grunwald
1930 - 2020
Vernetta V. Grunwald

Sheboygan - Vernetta V. (Voss) Grunwald, 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Morningside Nursing Home. She was born September 13, 1930 in the Town of Herman to Edward and Viola (Prange) Voss. She attended Green Bay Road School. On June 12, 1948 she was united in marriage to Harold E. Grunwald at The Evangelical & Reformed Church in the Town of Mosel.

Vernetta was a homemaker and helped her husband on the Dairy Farm for 40 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Howards Grove, and a member of the Ladies Aid and past member of the Johnsonville Homemakers.

Vernetta and Harold had three children: Darlene Posey of Valders, Margeen Paulson, and Larry (Jean) Grunwald of Sheboygan Falls. Four grandchildren; Robert (Sue) Posey of Howards Grove, Jacki (Shawn) Johnson of Plymouth, Emily & Derek Grunwald of Sheboygan Falls. Five great-grandchildren: Andy (Kathryn) Prevenas of Eau Clare, Katie (Joe) Kaiser of Kiel and John Posy of Howards Grove and Micah and Jaiden Walden of Plymouth. Two great-great-grandchildren, Rylan Kaiser and Nikolai Prevenas.

She is survived by two children, all her grandchildren, three sisters-in-law: Doris (Carl) Mueller of Onalaska, Lorraine Grunwald of Black River, Alice Kimme of Howards Grove, two brothers, Edward (Melba) Voss Jr. of Sheboygan and Elroy (Marilyn) Voss of Sheboygan Falls, five sisters; Marcella Nohl of Sheboygan Falls, Bertha (Richard) Hiebing of Townsend, Loraine Schnell of Chilton, Linda Reichert of New Holstein, and Judy (James) Madson of Sheboygan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Vernetta was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her parents, daughter Margeen Paulson, two sons-in-law, John Posey and Eugene Paulson, six brothers-in-law; Milton Grunwald, Emil Perrone, Roland Nohl, Elgert Toedter, Jan Mehre, Harvey Schnell and Clarence Reichert, two brothers, Eugene Kimme and Gerald Voss, three sisters: Evelyn Toedter, Corabelle Perronne, Lucile Mehre and a sister-in-law Grace Voss.

Private family services will be held. Please keep Vernetta in your thoughts and prayers.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Morningside Nursing Home and Harvest Home for all their care, compassion and support given to Vernetta and her family.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
