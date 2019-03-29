|
Vernon A. Krueger
Appleton - Vernon A. Krueger 'Gramps', age 86, Appleton, formerly of Rhinelander, passed away on Monday, March 25, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 11, 1932 in Brillion to the late Oscar and Viola (Zimmerman) Krueger. After High School Vern enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country. He met the love of his life, Betty Jane at a dance and they later wed on April 11, 1953.
Vern was a hardworking, dedicated employee and in the 1970's moved his family to Rhinelander for a job promotion for the Bemis Company. He also worked at the Pied Piper Supper Club where he met a lot of great people.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially racoons; gardening vegetables and flowers; watching birds and following his grandchildren in all their activities.
He will be greatly missed by his sons: Scott (Mary) and their children: Noah and Riley and Todd (Kim) Krueger and their daughters: Payton and Ava; sisters: Audrey Scroggins, Shirley Schiebl, Carol Guse and Janet (Warren) Kuester; a sister-in-law Ann Krueger and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife BJ; brother 'Hooky'; sister Betty (Don) Plate; brothers-in-law: Bill Scroggins, Marvin Schiebl and Bill Guse.
A Celebration of Vern's life will take place at 3PM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel. Friends may visit from 2-3 PM on Saturday.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rangbulla and his office, Fresenius Kidney Care and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care of Gramps.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 29, 2019