Vernon E. Rietbrock
Town of Herman - Vernon E. Rietbrock (85) was born on December 13, 1934, in the house where he died on January 19, 2020, on the farm that has been in his family for more than 120 years. His parents, Herman and Viola (Hartman) Rietbrock were bi-lingual, speaking English and German, but he spent a lot of time with his German-speaking grandfather. So when Vernon started school in the one-room, Washington School in Ada, Wisconsin, he was sent home on the first day. He was told to come back in a week after he had learned to speak English.
Vern was a life-long member of Bethel UCC, where he was baptized and confirmed. He graduated from Kiel High School in 1953. When not working on the family dairy farm, he enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and football. He worked several jobs until he enlisted in the Naval Reserve and was stationed in Glenview, IL.
On October 19, 1957, he married Lois E. Hoffmann of Plymouth. She predeceased him on May 22, 1996. After their marriage, they lived in Glenview until his father became ill, and he was honorably discharged from the Navy. He and Lois came home then to take over the family farm in Sheboygan County and raise their family.
Vernon treasured the years of working side-by-side with his wife and children on the farm, where they worked hard, listened to sporting events on the radio and debated sports and politics and current events. He encouraged his children to think, to work hard and to be fair in all endeavors. He supported his children through law school, nursing school and the University of Notre Dame. He was an honorable man in a country that does not recognize honor any more. He took the toughest jobs daily; he protected others from exposure to potential dangers on the farm; he encouraged his children to pursue their dreams. He was a good neighbor who was generous and always willing to help. He served on the Ada Volunteer Fire Department for decades. He continued to learn and to listen always.
And Vernon was grateful for his "second chance" after almost dying 9 years ago from complications of his chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He was grateful for the opportunities it provided him to get to know the grandchildren he cherished. In those nine years, he saw his oldest grandchild not only graduate from 8th grade but graduate from high school and college and become a band teacher. He heard his grandson's valedictory speech and saw him excel in college. And he felt blessed to watch his younger grandchildren grow from babies into unique, dynamic and wonderful individuals.
Vernon is survived by his three children: Kim Rietbrock (Chilton), Teri Rietbrock (Town of Herman) and Rick (Kimberly) Rietbrock (Cedarburg). In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren: Erin Hanke, Nicholas Hanke, Trenton Rietbrock, Carson Rietbrock and Isley Rietbrock. He is further survived by his sister Diane Rietbrock and their dog Jeter. Other survivors include sister-in-law Anette LeMahieu (Arizona), nephews Lawrence (Marsha) Green (Kansas), Ted Green (Sheboygan), Edward LeMahieu (California) and niece Wendy (David) Vaughan, (Washington). He is further survived by good neighbors, long-term card club members, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Lois, an infant son, his parents, his sister-in-law Bethel Green and brothers-in-laws, Robert Green and Jess LeMahieu.
Pursuant to Vernon's wishes, private gravesite services are planned. A memorial fund has been established in Vernon's name. Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home LLC is assisting the family.
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted...A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020