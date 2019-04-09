|
Vernon Heinen
Town of Lima - Vernon S. Heinen, 90, of Town of Lima, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Vernon was born on June 28, 1928, in Sheboygan, WI, to Harry and Clara (Arentsen) Heinen. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School and later served his country in the U.S. Armed Forces from 1951 to 1953.
On October 28, 1955, Vernon married Marian Walvoort in Cedar Grove. Vernon worked as a dedicated dairy farmer his whole life on his family farm. When he wasn't busy farming, he enjoyed bowling, playing cards with friends, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family. Vernon was a longtime member of Gibbsville Reformed Church.
Vernon is survived by his three daughters, Carol (Ted) Scharl of Gibbsville , Mary (Gary) Aderman of Sheboygan, Karen (Tom) Grabner of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren, Denise (Adam) Walter, Dale (Lindsay) Aderman, Carrie (Graham) Neiman, Jim (Jeannise) Scharl, Peter (Kristi) Scharl, Jamie (TJay) Lutz, Tony Grabner; and eight great-grandchildren, Isaac, Ezra, Clayton, Annie, Dominic, Ava, Lilly, Owen.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Clara & Harry Heinen; wife, Marian Heinen; and an infant great-grandchild, Rose.
A service to celebrate Vernon's life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg with Rev. Gerald Dykstra officiating. An inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for the Salvation Army and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
A special thank you to a dear neighbor and friend, Larry VanStelle, for his help and compassion and to the many farmer friends who stopped in to visit him over the years.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Heinen family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 9, 2019