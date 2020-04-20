|
Vernon L. Halle
Vernon L. Halle, age 83, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday (April 17, 2020) at the Waterford in Plymouth.
He was born on November 14, 1936 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Everett and Mary (Carolan) Halle.
He attended grade school at St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Plymouth City Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1955. He received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School in 1968.
Vernon served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 until 1959 at several training commands, NAAS Mustin Field in Philadelphia, PA and on board the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard - CVA-31 based in Alameda, CA.
He married Ethel M. Kulics in 1960, and they settled in Philadelphia, PA and raised a family. Vernon returned to Plymouth. He worked at Pentair Water and retired in 2007.
Survivors include his four children: David (Anne) Halle of West Chester, PA, Valerie Halle of Willow Grove, PA, Andrew Halle of Downingtown, PA, Theresa (Scott) Thompson of Sellersville, PA; 12 Grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers: Gene (Sharon) Halle and Allan Halle; two sisters: Sallie (Roger) Bunge and Sandra (John) Prettie.
He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother and sister and special friend: Janet M. Weinbauer.
A private funeral service will be held at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Due to the public health safety precautions, a celebration of Vernon's life will be determined at a future date.
A memorial fund is being established for the in Vernon's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020