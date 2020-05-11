|
|
Vernon R. Diels
Plymouth - Vernon R. Diels, 83, of Plymouth passed away with his family beside him on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Songbird Pond in Plymouth where he had recently resided.
Vernon was born on August 5, 1936 in Campbellsport a son to the late Harvey and Sylvia (Glass) Diels. He attended schools in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School. On November 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Helen Backhaus at St. Michaels Catholic Church, rural Kewaskum. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2005. Vernon was employed with S & R Cheese and later for 35 years with the Kohler Company in the Generator Division. He retired in 1999. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the Kohler Quarter Century Club.
Vernon was able to make friends no matter where he went and those who knew him appreciated his friendship and loved him. He especially enjoyed going up north to his trailer along with hunting, fishing and bowling.
Vernon is survived by five children, Cindy (Russ) Walter of Florida, Kevin (Carla) Diels of Muskego, Kathy (Dennis) Schram, Steve (Tracy) Diels and Keith Diels, all of Plymouth; his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Adam (Laney) Walter and their children, Madison and Kylie of Florida, Ashley (Trent) Herda and their children, Chandler and Hudson of Kansas, Amber (Kory) Faulkner and their children Aiden and Logan of Florida, Aric Walter of Florida, Brock (Jackie) Curtis and their children, Ethan and Ava of Plymouth, Cody Pearce (Aaron Denner) of Racine, Kayla (Guru) Gudimani and their child Henley of Plymouth, Jeremy (Brittany) Olig and their children, Alanah, Lane, Audrey, McKenzie, Skyler and Arianna of Colorado, Kyle (Amanda) Olig and their children, Braelyn Rae, Braelyn Rose, Harper and Cadyn of DePere, Nick (Rebecca) Diels and their children, Laurel and Elle of Milwaukee, Travis (Abby) Diels and their children, Eliseo, Elias, Rayna and Hayden of Sheboygan, Dylon Diels and Devon Diels both of Fond du Lac. He is further survived by a close niece, Lynette (Larry) Schicker of Plymouth along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter, Connie Hommon, a son-in-law, David Pearce, two brothers Earl and Armin Diels and a sister, Anna Behr.
Cremation will take place with inurnment to be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Plymouth. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when restrictions are eased and family and friends can gather to honor his life.
Vernon's family would like to thank Lynette and Larry Schicker along with a good friend, Linda Reichardt for the care and compassion shown to Vernon and his family. They would also like to thank his caregivers at Songbird Pond and with Allay Hospice for the attentive and compassionate care they gave.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020