Vernon W. SiekmannJanesville - Vernon W. Siekmann was reunited with his wife, Joyce, in eternal glory on Friday, June 26, 2020. After living with dementia for more than 8 years, Vernon died with dignity and comfort, at his daughter's home in Janesville at age 93.Vernon was born January 13, 1927 to Emma (Warncke) and Otto Siekmann in Sheboygan, WI. He met the love of his life, Joyce Mohs, and was married on June 25, 1949. It was obvious to many; they truly were two that became one, and were blessed with 8 children.Following time served in the US Navy SeaBee's, from 1944 - 1945 in the Pacific, Vernon was led to serve the Lord, earning a BA from Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, IL in 1954 and MA in 1967. He served in the roles of teacher, coach, and administrator at St. Paul Lutheran School, Rockford, IL (1954-1966); Rockford Lutheran High School (1965-1977); and Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (1977-1986). He was instrumental in the opening of both Lutheran high schools. His career ended sharing his faith and helping churches raise funds through his work with Kirby-Smith Associates, Quarryville, PA.Vernon was a distinguished athlete playing semi-pro baseball and football, inducted in the Concordia Hall of Fame 2007, and played many years of softball. His life always involved school and family, as Vernon and Joyce raised their 8 children and enjoyed hosting family holidays and other events. When traveling in all directions, they would visit children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always be remember for grading papers, working on crossword puzzles, playing cards, and enjoying watching the Green Bay Packers win.Vernon was a man strong in his faith and always dedicated to Lutheran church and school ministries. He left a legacy that continues with his extended family and former students and colleagues of serving the church, impacting student lives, and growing the church. He was a positive role model, great father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; a good and faithful servant. He has received his crown!Vernon is survived by his children: Susan (Royce) Thompson, Indianola, IA; Stephen (Roxanne) Siekmann, Green Bay, WI; Nancy (Gary) St Clair, Huntington Beach, CA; Thomas (Kerry) Siekmann, Carlsbad, CA; Peggy (Richard) Gustafson, Red Oak, TX; Kathy (Michael) Hartenberger, Janesville, WI; Timothy (Deborah) Siekmann, Shelby Township, MI; Mark (Lori) Siekmann, Irvine, CA. He was blessed with 21 grandchildren: Beth, Renee, Christopher, Jesika, Jeremy, Joshua, Jeneta, Jonathan, Stephanie, Nathanial, Alexander, Samantha, Andrea, Casey, Kylie, Aaron, Andrew, Abigail, Adam, Joseph, and Hannah and 20 great-grandchildren.Vernon is further survived by two nephews David Dottei and Michael Dottei.Vernon was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce in April 2016; his parents Otto and Emma Siekmann, twin brothers Gerald and Gerhardt Siekmann, an infant brother; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Merlette (Mohs) and Roger Dottei; son-in-law Douglas Ford and great-grandsons Jack Natzke and Trevor Medinger.A private Celebration of Vernon's Life will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Lutheran Chucrch of Our Redeemer, 3027 Wilgus Ave, Sheboygan with Pastor Bryan Oslidil officiating. Entombment will follow in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum, 6706 Superior Ave, Kohler, WI.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Vernon Siekmann's name.The family wishes to thank all the caregivers that made Vernon's life meaningful in his final years, including Azura Memory Care and Compassus Hospice, Sheboygan and for the past 5 months, daughter Kathy and husband Mike, who cared for him in their home. Also thanks to caregivers from Home Instead and Heartland Hospice in his final days.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Vernon's arrangements.