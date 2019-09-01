|
|
Verona Neumann
Sheboygan - Verona Neumann was born in the Town of Herman, daughter of the late George and Ida (Noedmann) Goedeke on January 5, 1916. She attended Millersville School and Howards Grove High School, graduating with the class of 1933. Verona was married to Raymond Neumann on July 30, 1938. The couple lived in the Town of Wilson, farming the Neumann farm until retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Wilson, where she was involved in the Trinity Ladies Aid, Lutheran Woman's Missionary League, served in various offices and was a former Sunday School Teacher and singer in the church choir.
Verona is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Orville Neumann; parents and siblings, Robert (Margaret) Goedeke and Alice Reichert.
A graveside service for Verona will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, 7441 Sauk Trail Rd., Sheboygan at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 1, 2019