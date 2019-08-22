|
Vicki L. Hicks
Sheb. - Vicki L. Hicks, age 65, of Sheboygan, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born in Sheboygan on July 15, 1954, the daughter of the late Jack and Ruth Kuester Miller
She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. Vicki was united in marriage to Ronald Hicks at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in 1976. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2015.
She was employed as Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Nicholas Hospital for 28 years until her retirement. Vicki enjoyed playing bingo weekly and was also a cat lover.
Survivors include her two children, Neil (Stephanie) Hicks, of Whitewater, Jennifer Tapia, of Sheboygan; five grandchildren, Owen and Raena Hicks, Mateo, Clarissa and Talia Tapia; three brothers, Keith (LuAnn) Miller, of Sun Prairie, Jack (Linda) Miller Jr., Mark (GiGi) Miller, both of Sheboygan; her sister-in-law, Linda (Ronald) Casl, of Sheboygan and her best friend, Cheryl (Earl) Wilsing, of O-Fallon, IL. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A memorial gathering for Vicki will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan.
A special thank you is extended to Vicki's daughter Jennifer, the amount of care and love she gave her mom these past few years will always be appreciated. Also, a thank you to the staff at Countryside Manor, The Waterford and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassion and care as well.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Vicki's name to the Sheboygan County Humane Society, 3107 N 20th St, Sheboygan, WI 53083.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 22, 2019