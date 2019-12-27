|
|
Vicki Marie (Marquardt) Holle
Billings, MT - Our beloved Vicki Marie (Marquardt) Holle went Home to our Lord and Savior on December 23rd while surrounded by her family in her home in Billings, MT. Vicki was born December 2nd, 1955 in Plymouth, Wisconsin to Eugene and Donna Marquardt. She attended Plymouth Schools and graduated from Plymouth High in 1974. She served in the United States Army after graduation where she fell in love with her husband Stephen and they were married in Switzerland in 1976 while stationed in Germany.
Her greatest accomplishment is that of raising her three children who feel incredibly lucky and blessed to have had her as their mother. She was committed to teaching her children (and everyone she met) of the great love that the Father has for us and educating them at home from start to finish.
Vicki adored her family, especially her six grandchildren. She selflessly served all those around her from sun up to sun down with a smile on her face and a song of praise on her lips. She could be heard pouring out thanksgiving and honor to the Lord throughout the day no matter what the task at hand.
Vicki is loved and remembered by her husband Stephen; daughter Charlotte (Hailé) son Reese (Erica); daughter Annie (Joshua); parents Gene and Donna Marquardt of Plymouth; siblings Gail (Bob) Schuh, Sherry (Tim) Weedman, Scott (Denise); and six beautiful grandchildren.
A Celebration of her Life will take place on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 pm at Plymouth Alliance Church, 1203 Fairview Dr., Plymouth, WI
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019