|
|
Victor G. Richter
Kiel - Victor G. Richter, 83, passed away Friday evening, May 31, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 15, 1935 in Sheboygan, to the late Victor W. Richter and Valeska L. (Gosse) Stecker. Victor attended Rhine Center Grade School and was a Kiel High School graduate with the Class of 1953. He served in the United States Army from December 1954 until November 1956. Vic was a Korean War Veteran serving with the 509th Quartermaster Salvage Company. Following active duty, he served the Army Reserves for 2 years.
On August 10, 1963 he married Mary Ann Becher at St. Peter's UCC. He was employed as a machine shop set-up man at Tecumseh Products in New Holstein for 39 years. Vic served LaTec Credit Union for 30 years working various positions from credit committee to Chairman of the Board. He played saxophone with Kiel Municipal Band. Vic enjoyed driving stock cars with Eastern Wisconsin Stock Cars and Fox Valley Stock Cars. He was a life member of VFW Post #6707 of Kiel where in retirement he was the squad leader for many military funerals. Vic served as Officer of the Day for Memorial Day for more than 55 years. He was a member of St. Peter's UCC where he sang in the choir and served on Consistory. Vic and Mary Ann traveled to Europe numerous times, including a tour behind the Berlin Wall as well as a visit to Australia, and all 50 states. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, beekeeping, gardening and lawn care, especially riding his garden tractors. The wildlife and pond in the backyard brought him hours of enjoyment. Vic looked forward to deer hunting camp in Upson, WI, every year with his son. He always had a story to tell or retell.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his two children: Jayden (Heidi) Richter, and Dr. Joylyn (Dr. Marv) Moore; his grandchildren: Owen & Dane Moore and Ian & Colton Richter; his sister, Valerie (Randy) Spindler; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald (Marcy) Becher.
Vic is preceded in death by his son, Shane Ryan, and his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Peter's UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by Kiel VFW Post #6707.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Vic and his family.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 2, 2019