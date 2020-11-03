1/1
Victor H. Schuricht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor H. Schuricht

Plymouth - Victor H. Schuricht, 93,of Plymouth passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth.

Victor was born on October, 21, 1927 in the town of Greenbush, a son to the late Edwin and Eleanor (Rosenthal) Schuricht. He attended Greenbush Elementary and graduated from Glenbeulah High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He worked most of his life as a cable splitter for GTE.

Victor was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake and a volunteer fireman for Greenbush. He was active at the Haslee-Doebert-Schmidt American Legion Post #261 and participated in an honor flight in October of 2018. Victor was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, following the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. He loved spending time golfing, playing pool and most of all; time with his grandchildren.

Victor is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Michael) Schuricht-Solonika of Greenbush and his four grandchildren: Kirsten, Deklan, Morgan and Aidan Solonika. Victor was preceded in death by his three brothers: Elmer, Elwood and Lawrence and his four sisters: Ruth Schroeder, Hazel Schroeder, Lilah Greuel and Celia Spindler.

A graveside service for Victor will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Greenbush Cemetery in Greenbush with Rev. Peter Peitsch officiating. Military honors will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date

Victor's family thanks Kindred Hearts and Heartland Hospice who cared for him, especially Tina. The family also thanks Pastor Peitsch for his prayers and visits.

Online condolences may be expressed at lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved