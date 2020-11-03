Victor H. Schuricht
Plymouth - Victor H. Schuricht, 93,of Plymouth passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth.
Victor was born on October, 21, 1927 in the town of Greenbush, a son to the late Edwin and Eleanor (Rosenthal) Schuricht. He attended Greenbush Elementary and graduated from Glenbeulah High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army and served in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He worked most of his life as a cable splitter for GTE.
Victor was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake and a volunteer fireman for Greenbush. He was active at the Haslee-Doebert-Schmidt American Legion Post #261 and participated in an honor flight in October of 2018. Victor was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, following the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and Bucks. He loved spending time golfing, playing pool and most of all; time with his grandchildren.
Victor is survived by his daughter, Peggy (Michael) Schuricht-Solonika of Greenbush and his four grandchildren: Kirsten, Deklan, Morgan and Aidan Solonika. Victor was preceded in death by his three brothers: Elmer, Elwood and Lawrence and his four sisters: Ruth Schroeder, Hazel Schroeder, Lilah Greuel and Celia Spindler.
A graveside service for Victor will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Greenbush Cemetery in Greenbush with Rev. Peter Peitsch officiating. Military honors will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Victor's family thanks Kindred Hearts and Heartland Hospice who cared for him, especially Tina. The family also thanks Pastor Peitsch for his prayers and visits.
Online condolences may be expressed at lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family.