Victoria Ann VanDeelen Gonering
Victoria Ann Van Deelen Gonering

Lac du Flambeau - Victoria Ann Van Deelen Gonering, age 78 of Lac du Flambeau, WI and formerly of Sheboygan, WI died on Friday, June 12th at her daughter's residence. Victoria was born on November 29, 1941, in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of James and Ann (Mikolic) Van Deelen.

Victoria attended and graduated from St. Dominic Grade School and from Sheboygan North High School in 1960, she married John H. Gonering on August 11, 1962. She was employed by the Sheboygan Sheriff's Department as an Intake Officer for many years.

She is survived by her children Michael (Teresa) Gonering of Sheboygan and Jami Ann (Richard) Brussat of Lac du Flambeau and by her beloved grandchildren: Melissa (Andrew) Maas, Danielle (Jason Stark) Gonering, Michelle (Joseph) Quasius, Erika (Jairus Gallimore) Gonering, Christopher Brussat and Ethan Brussat and by great-grandchildren: Norah Maas and Melek, Aniyah, Zalayna, and Daxton Quasius and by her siblings James (Katy) Van Deelen and Mary (James) Betts and by many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Preceded in death by her husband John Gonering and her parents James and Ann Van Deelen.

Memorial Mass for Victoria will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 11:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lac du Flambeau, WI. Inurnment will be held at Greendale Cemetery in Sheboygan, WI at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to HYF Ascension Dr. Kate Hospice, Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
