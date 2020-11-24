Victoria Jean ClementiSheboygan - Victoria Jean Clementi, 28, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home.Born March 7, 1992, Victoria was the daughter of Primo A. Clementi, Jr. and Patricia J. Mullens. She attended Lake Mills area schools and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 2010.Vita was a barista at the Weather Center Cafe in Sheboygan. She was a devoted mother to her son, Vincenzo who meant the world to her.She is survived by her son Vincenzo Salvatore Duran, Sheboygan, her fiancé Luis Jesus Duran, Sheboygan; her father, T.J. (Julie) Clementi, Watertown, WI; her mother Patricia Oehlert, Friendship, WI; her half brother, Hunter Oehlert; paternal grandparents, Tony and Lorraine Clementi, Friendship, her maternal grandmother, Patricia Mullens; her step siblings, Trisha (Dave) Logan, Laura (Isaac) Lynch, and Shane Deinlein; her aunts, Lisa (Randy Thor) Clementi, and Lori (Billy) Armstrong, and her uncles, Paul (Angelique) Mullens, and Chad Mullens, all of Friendship and Tom (Patty) Gessler, Sheboyagn; many cousins, other relatives and many friends.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Paul Mullens.Family and friends are welcome on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Private family services will take place immediately following. The Rev. Gregory Whelton will officiate.A memorial fund has been established in her name for her son Vincenzo.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Victoria's arrangements.