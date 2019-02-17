|
|
Victoria L. Morrison
Sheboygan - Victoria L. Morrison Ho-Chunk name Haapomaniga; Walks In The Light , 55, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born May 24, 1963 in Milwaukee to Minomah WhiteEagle. As an infant she was adopted and raised by Theodore and Patricia (Walmer) Morrison. She attended Goodrich High School in Fond Du Lac.
Victoria worked at the Kohler Company and Lear. She enjoyed hiking with her dogs through Terry Andre State Park, hunting, fishing, crafting, and photography. Family was most important to her and she enjoyed spending time and creating memories with them.
Victoria is survived by her daughter Tiffany (Curtis) Brunner-Squire, grandchildren, Banyon and Mila Brunner, brothers, Theodore (Edie) Morrison and Michael Thompson, sisters, Terri Respalje and Tamara Scoles, step-father Tim Taylor and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Theodore Morrison, mothers, Minomah WhiteEagle and Patricia Taylor, sister Mary WhiteEagle, brother-in-law Floyd Respalje and her beloved dogs, Roscoe & Billy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. Inurnment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses that took care of Victoria over the years, and to all their family and friends for their love and support.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 17, 2019