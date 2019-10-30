|
Victoria Lee (Roe) Harmelink
Sheboygan - 1987-2019
Victoria Lee Harmelink, 32, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice with her parents and husband by her side.
Victoria was born July 1, 1987 to Steven and Dawn (Gartmann) Roe. She attended Sheboygan public schools, graduating from Sheboygan South in 2005. She earned her Associate Degree in Nursing from Lakeshore Technical College in May of 2008. On September 5, 2010 she was united in marriage to Derek Harmelink in Sheboygan Falls. She went on to work in several long-term care facilities around Sheboygan County, including Plymouth Care Center, Rocky Knoll and Pine Haven Christian Home. She also had a successful business selling Lularoe for several years. She enjoyed singing in her younger years. She also loved to read, scrapbook and loved to spend quality time and travel with her husband and children. She will be remembered for her bright smile and passion to help others, both as a nurse and friend.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Derek Harmelink and her two boys, Dexter and Oden; her parents Dawn and Steven Roe of Hingham; her brothers Joshua (Allie) Gartmann of Sheboygan and Lucas (Betsy) Roe of Waunakee, WI; her grandmothers Sharon Gartmann and Sandy Roe of Sheboygan; and her aunt Debi Gartmann and uncles David and Jon Gartmann of Sheboygan. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Neal Roe and Rodney Gartmann and grandmother Janet Roe.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 12:30pm to 4pm at Amore, 18 W. Mill St, in Plymouth. Family and friends will be able to share stories and other memories periodically throughout the afternoon. Dress is casual.
The family would like to thank Dr. Matthews and other providers and staff at Matthews Oncology for their compassion and support. They would also thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson for all their compassion and care during Victoria's stay, especially Kim, an aide and old friend. Special thanks to those who never stopped visiting - Stacy, Megan, Anna and Sheenah. Thank you to all who who helped organize Victoria's benefit in 2017. And finally, thank you to all who sent cards, flowers, food and prayers during her fight.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to her children's college funds, or consider a donation to Metavivor, who promotes metastatic breast cancer research, support and awareness, at metavivor.org.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019