Victoria Rainone
Sheboygan - Victoria Rainone of Sheboygan, died March 3, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI. She was 64 years old. She is survived by her husband, Mark Goswitz, of Sheboygan, and her pet bird Mika.
Victoria was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1955 and grew up in Brooklyn and on Long Island in New York. She met her husband Mark in 1992 and lived in Texas for 25 years before moving to Sheboygan in 2016.
Victoria was an accomplished Master Gardener and was kind to and loved all animals. She loved to tend her plants, create needlepoint, paint, and work on various arts and crafts to increase the beauty in her home and the world. She lived her life with bravery and fortitude and her laughter, smile and wit will be missed by everyone she met and all of those who loved her.
There will be no memorial services, but you can honor her by voting for candidates who will give us a more progressive health care and health insurance system than the one we have. Vote as if your relative will be the one who will need the better systems so they will live.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020