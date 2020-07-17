Vilas Hesselink
Plymouth - Vilas A. Hesselink, age 82, of Plymouth, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born on March 9, 1938 in the Town of Lima, a son of Irvin and Marie (Verhulst) Hesselink.
Vilas attended Oostburg grade schools and graduated from Oostburg High School in 1956.
On March 28, 1961, he married Ellen Kaat at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Vilas worked as a warehouse manager at Krier/Lakeside Foods in Belgium. Following his retirement, he and Ellen pursued their lifelong dream of building a log home in the woods in Pembine, WI. Ellen preceded him in death on July 30, 2016.
Vilas enjoyed coaching baseball in Oostburg for many years. He also enjoyed watching the Brewers and Bucks, spending time hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
Survivors include: three sons: Jerry (Rosalie) Hesselink of Oostburg, Dean Hesselink of Iowa and Matthew (Linda Berg) Hesselink of Marinette; three daughters: Elizabeth (Dwayne) Pocian of Plymouth, Sandra (Jack) Starr of Mississippi and Gerilyn Perronne of Dorchester, WI; seven grandchildren; Heather (Cassie), Kelly, Katie, Jamie (Brian), Kyle (Shannon), Candice (Brent) and Summer; eight great-grandchildren; Sydney, Kody, Daniel, Matt, Molly, Maggie, Ellyn and Garrett.
He is further survived by: two brothers: Mark (Barb) Hesselink of Oostburg and John Hesselink of California; two sisters: Jane (Gary) Jensema of Oostburg and Annette Pamperin of Sheboygan; two brothers-in-law: Robert (Jeannie) Kaat of Sheboygan and James (Pauline) Kaat of Plymouth; sister-in-law: Judith Kremer of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vilas was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers: Ronald and Carl Hesselink, sister: Carolyn Meyer, brothers-in-law: Edward Kaat, Edward Meyer, and Ed Pamperin, and sisters-in-law: Kay, Margaret, and Patricia Hesselink.
A public visitation practicing public health safety precautions and social distancing will be held on Friday (July 24, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 4:30-6:00 P.M.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
