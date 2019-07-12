|
|
Vincent "Vince" L. Billings Jr.
Sheboygan - Vincent L. Billings Jr. age 86 passed away on July 10, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, to be united with his Lord and Savior. Vince was born on August 1, 1932 in Sheboygan to the late Vincent Sr. and Isabella "Mayer" Billings. He graduated from Holy Name grade school in 1947 and Central High School class of 1951. On October 9, 1954 Vince and Sylvia Makovitch were united in marriage in the St. Peter Claver Church Rectory. He was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.
Vince was employed at the Vollrath Company for 42 years, he held various jobs at Vollrath retiring in 1995, as a journeyman pattern maker. In his younger years Vince was an all-around athlete. He was an ardent fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Vince served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He belonged to the American Legion Post 83, The Vollrath Quarter Century Club, Sheboygan Baseball Association, a long time Member of the Sheboygan Rifle and Pistol Club, the Vollrath Breakfast Club and the Senior Center's Writers Club.
Vince also enjoyed traveling and gardening. He was also an ardent hunter and fisherman one of his biggest joys was spending time at his cottage up at Post Lake. He was an all-around handyman, excellent carpenter and could fix almost anything. Vince was always willing to give a person a helping hand. He also enjoyed swimming in the Senior swimming program.
Vince is survived by his wife of 64 years Sylvia (Makovitch) Billings; their three children: JoAnn (Michael) Seefeldt, Sheboygan, Glenn Billings, Sheboygan, Sheryl McEwan of Scotts Valley, CA; his grandchildren Brett McEwan of San Jose California, Andi McEwan of San Jose California; sister Patricia (Roger) Abraham, of Sheboygan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Vince was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Adella and Joseph Makovitch.
A time of visitation and support will be held at Ballhorn Chapels & Cremation Care Center (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan) on Monday July 15, 2019 from 9:00am until 11:00am until the time of the service at 11:00am with the Reverend Richard Cerpich officiating. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vince's name to be used for St. Peter Claver Church are appreciated.
To leave on online condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019