Viola "Ole" Feldmann
Elkhart Lake - Viola "Ole" Feldmann, age 93, of Elkhart Lake, passed away on November 28, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
She was born on November 12, 1927, a daughter of the late Otto and Meta (Kraemer) Kuhn and attended grade schools in the Town of Rhine.
On June 29, 1946, she married LeRoy Feldmann at St. Peter U.C.C. in the Town of Rhine. The couple raised their family in Elkhart Lake and they celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1996. LeRoy preceded her in death on January 17, 1998
Ole worked at Sargento for over 25 years until her retirement and was also a dedicated volunteer, working the election polls in Elkhart Lake for many years.
She was a member of Community U.C.C. in Elkhart Lake, and was also a member of the Red Hat Society of Elkhart Lake.
Ole was truly a special lady that touched the lives of many people. Her family will forever remember her for her needle point crafts, home-made calendars, and her love for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Survivors include: Four children: Gary Feldmann of Forest Lake, MN, Jeffrey Feldmann of Elkhart Lake, Sharon Golbach of Chilton, and Randy (Maureen) Feldmann of Lake Mills; Nine grandchildren: Tina (Tim) Warmbold, Chad (Jodi) Feldmann, Ryan (Corynn) Feldmann, Derek (Gina) Feldmann, Maggie Golbach (special friend: Jake), Michael Golbach, Nicole (Chris) Dillon, Leah (Blaine) Kopecky, and Kelsey (James) Philipps.
She is further survived by: 13 Great-grandchildren: Joe, Jenna, Kennedy, Bo, Ella, Brody, Kenley, Kyler, LeRoy, Reese, Avery, Teegan, and Parks; Sisters-in-law: Violet Feldmann of Plymouth, Doreen Miller of Elkhart Lake and Berneda Wittek of Glenbeulah; Brother-in-law: Ronald (Kay) Feldmann of Elkhart Lake; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ole was preceded in death by: Her husband; Parents; Daughters-in-law: Karen and Danna Feldmann; Brothers: Elmer (Mildred) and Lester (Marie) Kuhn; along with many in-laws.
Following Viola's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held in Spring 2021. Inurnment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Elkhart Lake.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Viola's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
