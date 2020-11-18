1/1
Violet I. Kuitert
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet I. Kuitert

Sheboygan - Violet I. Kuitert, 97, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 at Morningside Health Services where she had been residing.

Born January 31, 1923 in Sheboygan Falls, Violet was the daughter of the late Edward and Ida Fasse Gosse. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1941. On May 9, 1945, she was united in marriage to Jacob Kuitert. They were married for 46 years before Jacob preceded her in death on September 14, 1991.

In her younger years, Violet was employed at the Garton Toy Factory and was a long time employee at the Jung Shoe Company. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ.

Violet was a warm-hearted, caring, generous person who loved to spend time with family and friends. She always had a positive outlook on life.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews, special friends Jack & Eunice Berg,and other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jacob, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, her brother, Jerome (Janis) Gosse and a large family of in-laws.

At Violet's request, a private family service took place with entombment in the Sunrise Resurrection Mausoleum in Sheboygan.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Morningside Health Services and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Violet's arrangements.





Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved