Violet I. KuitertSheboygan - Violet I. Kuitert, 97, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 15, 2020 at Morningside Health Services where she had been residing.Born January 31, 1923 in Sheboygan Falls, Violet was the daughter of the late Edward and Ida Fasse Gosse. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from Central High School in 1941. On May 9, 1945, she was united in marriage to Jacob Kuitert. They were married for 46 years before Jacob preceded her in death on September 14, 1991.In her younger years, Violet was employed at the Garton Toy Factory and was a long time employee at the Jung Shoe Company. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ.Violet was a warm-hearted, caring, generous person who loved to spend time with family and friends. She always had a positive outlook on life.She is survived by her nieces, nephews, special friends Jack & Eunice Berg,and other relatives and friends.Besides her parents and her husband, Jacob, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, her brother, Jerome (Janis) Gosse and a large family of in-laws.At Violet's request, a private family service took place with entombment in the Sunrise Resurrection Mausoleum in Sheboygan.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Morningside Health Services and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of their loving care and support.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Violet's arrangements.