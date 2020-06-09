Violet Mae (Tengvall) Anderson
Born March 19, 1924 in Benson, MN to Minnie and Otto Tengvall. After attending school there, she graduated from Sheboygan High School in 1942. She worked at the Sheboygan Clinic until her marriage to Arne Anderson on July 14, 1945. She then worked at Wisconsin General Hospital in Madison and later 15 years at Control Data in St. Paul MN, retiring in 1985. They then enjoyed 15 years in Hayward, WI and then moved to Sheboygan Falls in 2000. She and Arne moved to Arlington Heights IL in June 2013 and resided at The Lutheran Home, which they loved.
Violet is survived by her husband Arne, Daughter Linda and her husband Wally, Son Steve and his wife Barbara, 2 grandchildren Brent (Laura) and Sheena (Phil), 2 Step grandchildren Robin and Tammy 4 great-grandchildren and Sister-in-Law Ethel Berg from Sheboygan Falls.
There will be a private family service at Kolssak Funeral Home in Wheeling IL on Wednesday June 10 at 10:00am with Interment to follow at a later date at Trinity Evangelical Cemetery in Sheboygan. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Violet Anderson, please visit https://kolssak-funeral-home.tributecenterstore.com/?oId=14974817
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.