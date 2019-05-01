Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Graceland Cemetery
6401 North 43rd St
Milwaukee, WI
Resources
Oostburg - Violet Rinehart, 86, of Oostburg, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan.

Violet was born on January 18, 1933, in Scottsbluff, NB to Jacob and Eva (Adams) Rinehart. She was a 1951 graduate of Rufus King High School. She worked as a travel agent for many years in Milwaukee and later at Heritage Insurance in Sheboygan.

In her free time, Violet enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.

Violet is survived by her brother, Jack (Virginia) Rinehart of Oostburg; nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Eva Rinehart; one sister, Delores (Ernest) Dietrich; and two brothers, Harold and Howard (Marion) Rinehart.

A graveside service to celebrate Violet's life will take place at Graceland Cemetery, located at 6401 North 43rd St. in Milwaukee on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 am.

A memorial can be given in her name to any .

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Rinehart family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 1, 2019
