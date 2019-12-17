|
Virgil C. Wanezek Jr.
Sheboygan - Virgil C. Wanezek, Jr., age 75, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019. Virgil was born February 5, 1944 in Sioux City, Iowa to the late Virgil C. Sr., and Dorothy (Sauntry) Wanezek. He was a 1962 graduate of South High School and then furthered his education at Lakeland College where he earned his bachelor's degree. Virgil proudly served his county in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served two tours in Vietnam. On August 30, 1969, Virgil married Jane (Voechting) Wanezek at St. Clement Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Virgil was a long time member of the Sheboygan Elks Club #299 and served as the Exalted Ruler. Virgil was an avid outdoorsman who always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bird watching. He cherished time spent with family and friends, loved to dance, golf, bowl and appreciated music of all genre. Virgil enjoyed the regular gatherings with the WAWAZABA group, loved to cook and entertain.
Survivors include his loving wife Jane of 50 years, son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Kristine (Zastrow) Wanezek of Germantown, daughter and son-in-law, Becky (Wanezek) and Todd Reineking of Sussex, Grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Jack Wanezek and Maezy Reineking. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Jeannine Battaglia of Sheboygan, Philip (Doris) Wanezek of Brookfield, Cecile (Dennis) Engel of Mequon, Colleen (Dave) Koepsell of Sheboygan, Mark (Mary) Wanezek of Greendale, Warren (Judy) Wanezek of Green Bay, Matt Wanezek of Woodridge IL, Lori (Bill) Heinrich of Green Bay and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil C. Wanezek, Sr. and Dorothy (Sauntry) Wanezek, his father-in-law, Edwin Voechting, his mother-in-law, Melvina Voechting and his brothers-in-law, Jerry Battaglia and Jerry Voechting.
Family and Friends may gather at St. Clement Catholic Church, 707 N. 6th Street, Sheboygan, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at 12 noon. Fr. Matthew J. Widder will preside.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Virgil's name.
The Wanezek family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Reiskytl, Dr. Moeller, Dr. Brin and to the staff in the Emergency Department at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ozaukee.
"Nothing is ever Simple"
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019