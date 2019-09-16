|
|
Virgilyn DeMaster
Oostburg - Virgilyn June DeMaster, 87, of Oostburg, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Kindred Hearts in Plymouth.
Virgilyn J. Ten Haken was born on June 3, 1932, in Town of Wilson, WI, to Harvey and Hanna (Dirkse) Ten Haken. She was a 1951 graduate of Oostburg High School, and later united in marriage with Russell DeMaster on June 22, 1954.
She was a longtime member of Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church and most recently of Revive Church in Oostburg. She enjoyed scrap booking, crocheting, knitting, sewing, traveling. She took great interest, time, and pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virg is survived by her two daughters, Kim (James) Block of Oostburg, Kathy (Tim) McCabe of Doylestown, PA; son, Bruce (Bobbi) DeMaster of Chambersburg, PA; seven grandchildren, Kellin (Brad) McCullough, Corey DeMaster, Benjamin Block, Rachel (Gary) Ratliff, Jeremy (Maria) Block, Kaila McCabe, and Emily McCabe; seven great-grandchildren, Finley, Kennedy, Tyler, Stephany, Jacob, Hannah, and Mackenzie; sister-in-law, Jean Mentink; and two brothers-in-law, Roger (Linda) Huibregtse of Green Bay, and Ralph Heinen.
Virg was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell J. DeMaster; parents, Harvey and Hannah Ten Haken; sister, Geneiva Huibregtse; sister-in-law, Marion Heinen, two brothers-in-law, Dale (Alice) DeMaster, George Mentink.
A service to celebrate Virg's life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home from 11:30 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm. Private inurnment will take place at Hartman Cemetery.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Heartland Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the DeMaster family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 16, 2019