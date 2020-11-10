1/1
Virginia Jung
1925 - 2020
Virginia Jung

Virginia G. Jung passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was 94 years old. Virginia was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 31, 1925 to Henry and Gertrude (Fisher) Heinig. She was united in marriage to Mr. Leo Jung on October 23, 1948. Virginia and Leo had many years together, prior to Leo's passing in 1987.

Virginia was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Virginia is survived by her daughters: Sharon (Jeff) Bartel, Loretta Jung and Barbara (Royal) Dolge, grandchildren: Jay (Charity) Nelson, Kimberly (Jamie) Stuart, Lori (Scott) Gottsacker, Jon Allen, Chris (Nichole) Nelson, Ashley Dolge and Nicole (Dustine) Runge, great grandchildren: Trent and Tazton Gottsacker, Logan Gottsacker, Connor Nelson, Jon Stoller, Bill Stoller, Alicia Wilkens and Logan Runge and two great great grandchildren: Landyn and Kaleya Wilkens.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Leo and brothers-in-law Edward (Marie) Jung and George Jung.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 509 Milwaukee Avenue Cascade, WI 53011. Pastor Richard Bidinger will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 3:00 PM. Virginia will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Belgium the following day at 10:00 AM. Eernisse Funeral Home Belgium is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.

A special Thank You to the staff at Gables on the Pond for the care and compassion they provided Virginia.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
NOV
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
NOV
16
Interment
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
171 North Royal Avenue
Belgium, WI 53004
(262) 285-4141
