Virginia Madala
1917 - 2020
Virginia Madala

Plymouth - Virginia Madala, age 103, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Waterford of Plymouth. Virginia was born in Milwaukee on April 19, 1917, a daughter to the late Joseph and Anna (Krenz) Oesterreicher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her sister, Antoinette Harvey. Virginia is survived by her sister, Marianne Oesterreicher at the Waterford of Plymouth. She is also survived by two nephews, a niece, and many great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday morning (August 1, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. A visitation will take place from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, with services to follow at 11:00 AM. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, will officiate. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private family inurnment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Milwaukee.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family is very grateful for the care and compassion provided to Virginia from the staff at the Waterford, especially Lolly, Miranda, Tanya, Tiffany, and Michelle and the staff from Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.

Go in peace, the LORD is watching over your journey.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
