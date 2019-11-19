|
Virginia Radloff
Plymouth - Virginia Radloff, 92, of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Waterford in Plymouth.
Virginia was born on December 22, 1926 in Plymouth, a daughter to the late Charles and Dora (Pokel) Lee. She attended schools in Plymouth graduating from Plymouth High School. She was united in marriage to Roger Radloff and he preceded her in death in 1978. Virginia was a secretary with the Plymouth School District for 35 years. Her family was very involved with harness racing.
Virginia was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, the Trail Riders Club, the VFW Women Auxiliary and American Legion Women Auxiliary of Plymouth.
Virginia is survived by her son, Mark (Margaret) Radloff of Plymouth; her daughter, Denise (Danial) Buss of Plymouth; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a brother, Robert (Margaret) Lee of Plymouth. In addition to her parents and husband, Roger she was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Hasson.
A Memorial Service for Virginia will be held 1 PM, Saturday, November 23 at Salem United Church of Christ with Rev. James Hoppert officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Family and friends may gather at the church 217 Salem St., Plymouth on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM
Memorials in Virginia's name are preferred.
Virginia's family would like to express their appreciation and extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Waterford for the care and compassion given to her.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019