Virginia Saemann
Plymouth - Virginia L. Saemann, 95 of Plymouth passed away on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020 at the Waterford of Plymouth.
Virginia was born on October 17, 1925 in Manitowoc a daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Jewell) Vits. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and continued her education at Northwestern University attaining a degree in Business Administration. She was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority at Northwestern. Virginia met her husband, Henry at Crystal Lake as both families had cottages there. They were married on August 21, 1948. They resided in Whitefish Bay, Cleveland, Sheboygan and Elkhart Lake. Henry preceded her in death on March 27, 2011. Virginia was the office manager at the architectural firm of Jarvis Associates in Sheboygan. Virginia was an avid golfer and had been a member at Branch River Country Club in Manitowoc, Pine Hills Country Club in Sheboygan and Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake. As a member of the Sheboygan Area School Board one of her proudest accomplishments was implementing the establishment of an elementary school in Cleveland. She was active in a variety of organizations which included the PEO, the Daughters of the America Revolution, Girl Scouts, Red Hat Society the Elkhart Lake Study Club and volunteering at the Elkhart Lake Library. She avidly watched the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers and as an alumnus proudly followed the Northwestern University football team.
Virginia was a member of the Community United Church of Christ in Elkhart Lake.
Virginia is survived by three daughters, Nancy (David) Schultz of Scottsdale, AZ, Nina (David) Zerwick of Wauwatosa and Barbara (Richard) Theobald of Eugene, OR; a son, Robert (Georgia) Saemann of Hillsdale, MI; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews and other family members also survive. Along with her husband, Henry she was preceded in death by a sister, Marylyn Vits Saylor and a brother, Henry Vits, Jr.
Cremation will take place with a family memorial gathering to take place in the future.
Virginia's family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to staff at Waterford and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their compassionate care given to her.
