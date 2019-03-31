|
Vivian E. Roehrig
St. Anna - Vivian E. Roehrig, age 85, died peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center, Sheboygan Falls surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
Vivian was born in Loyal, WI on January 6, 1934 daughter of the late Francis and Bertha (Fabian) Cook. She graduated from Loyal High School. On December 26, 1980 she married Dennis Roehrig at St. Ann Catholic Church in St. Anna. She was employed by Tecumseh Products for many years, until her retirement in 1999. Vivian was an active member at St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing BINGO and attending Packer games with Dennis. In her free-time she enjoyed her flower gardens, canning and freezing, and coupon clipping. Vivian looked forward to the days spent with her family, especially scrap-booking.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dennis, three children: Sharon (Robert) Rayne, Pittsville, MD, Judy (Frank) Kleiber, Nekoosa, and Steve Wenzel, Valders; two grandchildren: Christopher (Beckie) Sander and Bradley (Katie Kemp) Sander; one great-grandson: Xavier Sander; five step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. Vivian is further survived by four sisters: Anita Schwantes, Joanne Strebe, Marilyn (Chuck) Lex, and Diane (Bill) McDonald; eight brothers: Jerome (Connie) Cook, Norman (Daisy) Cook, Ronald (Marge) Cook, Richard (Sandy) Cook, Melvin Cook (Betty), David (Jackie) Cook, Milton Cook, and Terry Cook; two sisters-in-law, Adeline Roehrig and Mae Klase, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Pamela Wenzel, brothers-in-law: Ken Schwantes and Jerry Strebe along with numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Roehrig family.
Per Vivian's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial for her will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, (N188 School Street, New Holstein). Vivian will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00pm (Noon).
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family wishes to thank Dr. David Deubler and his entire staff for the many years of care given to Vivian. They would also like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Vivian and her family in her final days.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 31, 2019