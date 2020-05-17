Services
1923 - 2020
Cascade - Vivian M. (Herr) Keippel, of Cascade, passed away May 15, 2020, at the age of 97, with her daughters by her side, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

Vivian was born in New Holstein, WI, on April 20, 1923, to the late Jerome and Mary (Boll) Gebhard.

Vivian attended school in Sheboygan Falls, WI. She married James A. Herr on October 13, 1945, in Sheboygan Falls where they lived for several years. They then moved to Cascade where they owned and operated Herr's Bar for 16 years. Jim passed away in January of 1967.

Vivian married Walter Keippel on May 14, 1994. They made their home in Cascade. Walter passed away February of 2013.

Vivian worked for West Bend Company, retiring after work there for over 34 years.

She was a member of St. John the Baptists Catholic Church in Plymouth. Vivian loved doing all types of crafts for her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. They will have many memories of her from the different crafts that she made for them through the years.

Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Schipper of Cascade, and Sandra (James) Brooks of Alvarado, TX.; three grandsons, Barry (Toby) Brooks of Houston, TX, Ronald (Becky) Schipper of Cedar Grove, and Robert (Tracy) Schipper of Appleton; five great-granddaughters, Samantha, Jennifer, and Allison Schipper of Appleton, Jordyn and Kimberly Schipper of Cedar Grove.

She is further survived by her stepson, Lee Keippel of California; three step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Norbert and Ralph; son-in-law, Richard Schipper, and one stepson, Donald Keippel.

Private funeral services will be held at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Fr. Philip Reifenberg officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Vivian's name.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson for their excellent care.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving Vivian's family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 17 to May 18, 2020
