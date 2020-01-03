|
|
Wallace and Maureen Ruppel
Appleton - We remember our parents, who were married for nearly fifty years, and were connected in spirit in the time between their passings.
Wallace John Ruppel was born in Cleveland, Wisconsin, on January 23, 1942, and Maureen Ruppel (Cohan) (born Talbot) was born in Sheboygan on January 6, 1945. Her passing was July 20, 2013, and Wallace passed away January 1, 2020.
Our father's wish was for he and his wife to have their ashes united. Therefore, that wish will be honored, and out of respect and love, our family acknowledges both of them together - as they would have wanted.
Wallace and Maureen leave behind three daughters: Doreen (Paul) Waters, Colleen (Robert) Arganda, and Darlene (Daniel) Theisen. Their grandchildren are Lauren, Tyler, Zachary, Jacob, and Matthew; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia.
Maureen will be remembered for her love of reading and Gardening. She was very proud to be a part of the travel industry as an agent who organized group travel arrangements.
Wallace will be remembered for his natural mechanical and artistic abilities, his love of motorcycles, and his career in sales. He was very proud of his service in the army reserves, and we thank him for his service.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to ThedaCare At Home Hospice for all of their support. We will never forget your kindness.
"May the waves take you. May the breeze carry you. May the wildflower fields have you. You are one with nature, now and forever."
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020