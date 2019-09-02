|
Wallace Lee Hermann
Plymouth - Wallace Lee Hermann, 88, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was born April 29, 1931 in Sheboygan to Allan and Alma (Bloy) Hermann.
Wallace graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan. He then went on to graduate from Lakeland College with a BS in Liberal Arts, he then continued his education at Westmar College in Iowa. Wallace then went on to seminary school and later served as a Pastor with several Methodist churches throughout Wisconsin. He then went on to UW Whitewater and received his master's degree in Sociology.
On July 5. 1980 he was united in marriage to W. Janet Nelson in Kenosha.
Wallace enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, spending many afternoons and evenings cheering on the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed creating lasting memories with them all.
Wallace is survived by his seven children; Michael (Theresa) Hermann, Elizabeth Hermann, Paul Hermann, Sarah Sloan, Susan (James) Hyde, Marta (Carlos) Hernandez, and Peter Hermann, four step-children; Diane (Robert) Sewell, Kathy (Cal) Boswell, Duane (Barbara) Becker and Karen (Robert) Millholland. He is further survived by 26 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and sister Dauna Gollhardt. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Jeanette, Irene, and Janet, a brother, sister, two grandchildren, and brother-in-law.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan, with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Inurnment will take place at Ottawa Cemetery near Dousman at a later date. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Wallace's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 2, 2019