|
|
Wally R. Ramminger
Plymouth - Wally R. Ramminger, 82, of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Wally was born on December 12, 1937 in the Town of Rhine a son to the late Valentine and Martha (Buhl) Ramminger. He attended schools in Elkhart Lake and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School.
On September 26, 1959 he was united in marriage to Sylvia Diefenthaler at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Kiel. Wally worked in construction with various firms in the area and retired after many years of employment with Quasius Construction. Wally enjoyed many activities among them being hunting, fishing, woodworking, and collecting hickory nuts. He especially loved the time spent camping with his family. He was an avid Brewers and Bucks fan.
Wally was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a church he helped build and for 50 plus years a member of the labor union.
Wally is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, Sylvia; his children, Tess Ramminger (Robert Goelzer) of Plymouth, Robert (Tracy) Ramminger of Plymouth, Carrie Marver of Howards Grove and James Ramminger (Tanya Kuehl) of Plymouth, six grandchildren, Tyler (Trenna), Ashley, Cassie (Ivan), Trista, Austin and Rebeckah (Andrew); a great grandson, Eli and Katlyn,a special friend of his grandson Nate. Nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends further survive. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nate and eleven brothers and sisters
A private family graveside service will be held for Wally at St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery with a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church to celebrate his life to be held at a later date.
In preference to flowers memorials in Wally's name are preferred.
Wally's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice staff and all the Aurora medical staff for their care and support through the years.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving Wally's family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020